Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CLS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 119,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,699. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

