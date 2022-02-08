PlotX (PLOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $214,055.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $214,055.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlotX has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00106511 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.