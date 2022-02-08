Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 136,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 227.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 27.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 180.6% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 53,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.19. The company had a trading volume of 121,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984,395. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

