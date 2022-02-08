Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,204. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $450.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

