MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $953,115.02 and $5,292.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00128014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,991,884 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.