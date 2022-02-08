The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $11,044,135.20 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $11,044,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.72. 312,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,142. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5,744.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 163.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,290,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

