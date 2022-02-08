Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.
Shares of PFG traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $77.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
