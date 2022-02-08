Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of PFG traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

