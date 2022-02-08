Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Acquires 4 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($45.95) per share, for a total transaction of £135.92 ($183.80).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spectris alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andrew Heath purchased 4 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($47.68) per share, for a total transaction of £141.04 ($190.72).

LON:SXS traded down GBX 30 ($0.41) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,349 ($45.29). The stock had a trading volume of 167,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,538.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,704.11. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,945 ($39.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($56.35).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.09) to GBX 3,980 ($53.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.57) to GBX 3,150 ($42.60) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($59.23) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($58.15) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,762 ($50.87).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.