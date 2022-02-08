Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Acquires 4 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($45.95) per share, for a total transaction of £135.92 ($183.80).
Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Andrew Heath purchased 4 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($47.68) per share, for a total transaction of £141.04 ($190.72).
LON:SXS traded down GBX 30 ($0.41) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,349 ($45.29). The stock had a trading volume of 167,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,538.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,704.11. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,945 ($39.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($56.35).
About Spectris
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.
