Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

AOSL stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $829,165. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

