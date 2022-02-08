Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.
AOSL stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $829,165. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
