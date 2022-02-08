Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 32,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,272. The company has a market cap of $176.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.58. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Matrix Service by 147.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

