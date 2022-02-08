Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.43.
ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.23. 31,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
