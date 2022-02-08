Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.23. 31,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

