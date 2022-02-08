$0.66 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.62. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 31,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $17,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 382,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.