Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $295.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 86.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,793,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

