First Foundation Advisors Acquires 3,263 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.30. The company had a trading volume of 431,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.