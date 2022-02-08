SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.
SLQT traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 882,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.