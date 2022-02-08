SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

SLQT traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 882,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SelectQuote stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,737.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

