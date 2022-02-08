Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.600-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.020-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,080. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

