Marathon Capital Management Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,777,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.00 and a 200-day moving average of $339.36. The company has a market capitalization of $623.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.01 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

