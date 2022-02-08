Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.2% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $222.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.01 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.