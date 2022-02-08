TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $719.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $719.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $642.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.77 and a 200 day moving average of $624.12. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

