$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.36. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

