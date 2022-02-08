New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Issues Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 595,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

