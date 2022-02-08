OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$6.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.40.
Shares of OSIS stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OSI Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
