Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. 100,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,148. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

