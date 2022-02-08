First Foundation Advisors Has $6.02 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 360.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $247.00. 633,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,548,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.20 and its 200 day moving average is $249.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $617.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

