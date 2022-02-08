Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 257,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $139.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

