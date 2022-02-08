BetterBetting (BETR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00106835 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

