Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Zuora by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zuora by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 770,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Zuora has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

