TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.50 ($17.82) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of TMVWY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 22,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,343. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

