Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.75.

TEAM traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $315.42. 19,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,249. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.84, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

