Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 83.5% in the third quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 22,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 276,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. 1,161,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,720,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $280.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

