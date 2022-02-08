Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43. 4,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 311,060 shares of company stock worth $6,621,232 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,547,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.