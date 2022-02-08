Eagle Materials (EXP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) recently:

2/2/2022 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

2/1/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $155.00.

1/28/2022 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $160.00.

1/28/2022 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $175.00.

1/27/2022 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $190.00.

1/26/2022 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/10/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/3/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,398. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.92 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,415 shares of company stock worth $2,707,151 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

