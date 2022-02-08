Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 22,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 248,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

EXAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Exscientia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

