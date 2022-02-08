Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Down 4.3%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.86 and last traded at $51.05. 208,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,048,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.
The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.
