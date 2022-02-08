Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Down 4.3%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.86 and last traded at $51.05. 208,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,048,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 566.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

