V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded flat against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042000 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00106835 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
