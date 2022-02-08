Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.82.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.15. The company had a trading volume of 304,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 41.82. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$23.99 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.40.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

