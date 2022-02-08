Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TBBK traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. 10,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,910. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

