Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. 12,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,855. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.