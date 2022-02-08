PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.97.

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.39 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.90. The company had a trading volume of 484,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.25. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$11.32 and a 12 month high of C$17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 40.24.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

