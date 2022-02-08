Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $41.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,117.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,253.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3,355.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

