Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,948. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

