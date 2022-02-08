Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.22. 14,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.33. Lear has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lear stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

