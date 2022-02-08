Invesco Ltd. Sells 791,986 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,597,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,986 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,395,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,483,000 after buying an additional 3,562,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $266.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.