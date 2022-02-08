Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,597,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,986 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,395,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,483,000 after buying an additional 3,562,145 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

KO stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

