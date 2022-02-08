Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $7.89 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,816,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. 205,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,146,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $268.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

