Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.20

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 35330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
