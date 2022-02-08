Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.20

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 35330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

