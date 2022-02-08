Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 651565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
