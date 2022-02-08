Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 4.5%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 123,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,460,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

