Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 6.5%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.48. 11,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 789,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $650.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 15.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 21.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.