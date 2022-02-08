Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570,001 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 227,439 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Adobe worth $2,055,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $507.10 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $560.64 and a 200 day moving average of $610.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

